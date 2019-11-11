|
LIVINGSTON Barbara (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Wednesday, November 6,
Barbara, aged 87. Beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Alistair and Stewart, mother-in-law to Sally and Barbara and an adored gran to Fraser, Cameron, Oliver, Emily and Katie. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, November 18, at 1.30 pm, to which family and friends are welcome. At 2.30 pm a service will be held at St Ninian’s Church, Corstorphine, to celebrate Barbara’s life, everybody is warmly invited to attend.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 11, 2019