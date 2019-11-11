Home

LIVINGSTON Barbara (Corstorphine) Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Wednesday, November 6, Barbara, aged 87. Beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Alistair and Stewart, mother-in-law to Sally and Barbara and an adored gran to Fraser, Cameron, Oliver, Emily and Katie. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, November 18, at 1.30 pm, to which family and friends are welcome. At 2.30 pm a service will be held at St Ninian’s Church, Corstorphine, to celebrate Barbara’s life, everybody is warmly invited to attend. Family Announcements 0131 370 0848
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 11, 2019
