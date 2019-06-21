Home

Notice Condolences

HERSCHELL Barbara (Babs) (Haddington)
Suddenly, on June 14, 2019, at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Babs, beloved husband of the late Davie, much loved mum of Jacqui, step-mum to Graham, dearly loved gran to Caitlin and Craig. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, June 28, at 1 pm, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please, but a retiring collection will be taken for Ward 118, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 21, 2019
