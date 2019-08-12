Home

Barbara BOLT

Barbara BOLT Notice
BOLT Barbara (Chesser)
Suddenly, at Marie Curie Hospice, on August 6, 2019, after a short illness, Barbara, much loved wife of the late John, mum of Susan, Iain and the late Laura, mum-in-law of Graham, Sharon and Gordon and granny to her 6 adoring grandchildren. Funeral at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, August 19, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Marie Curie Hospice Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 12, 2019
