ANDERSON Avril (Gorgie / Roseburn)
After a long illness, bravely fought, on August 9, 2019, with her daughter by her side, Avril, precious mum to Jennifer, dear daughter of Grace and the late Alex, much loved sister of Allan and Elaine, auntie to Crystal and close friend to Ian. A celebration of Avril's life will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, August 21, at 11.30 am, to which family and friends are welcome, wearing an item of pink where possible. Family flowers only, please. Donations on retiral will be made to Ward 204 at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 16, 2019