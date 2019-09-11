|
HICKMAN
Arthur Stanley Trevor
(Inveresk / Musselburgh)
At home on September 6, 2019, aged 76, with his family around him. Arthur much loved husband to Jessie, proud and loving dad to Alan and Gillian, loving father-in-law to Rod, much loved brother, adoring granda to Jordan, Yvie and Emily. Late of East Lothian Glazing Co. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, September 19, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome, family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 11, 2019