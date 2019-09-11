Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00
Seafield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur HICKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur HICKMAN

Notice Condolences

Arthur HICKMAN Notice
HICKMAN Arthur Stanley Trevor (Inveresk / Musselburgh) At home on September 6, 2019, aged 76, with his family around him. Arthur much loved husband to Jessie, proud and loving dad to Alan and Gillian, loving father-in-law to Rod, much loved brother, adoring granda to Jordan, Yvie and Emily. Late of East Lothian Glazing Co. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, September 19, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome, family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.