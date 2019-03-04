Home

Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00
Seafield Crematorium
Arnott MOORE

MOORE Arnott (Tranent)
Peacefully, on February 19, 2019, at East Fortune House, Crookston Care Home, Tranent. Beloved husband of Una, cherished dad of Angela, Liam and Robert, father-in-law to Steve, Yvette and Rachel and much loved papa of Jamey, Liam, Sam, Kayleigh, Nathan and Dawn. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10 am, to which all are invited. Transport from Tranent Police Station will be available at 9.20 am. Family flowers only please, retiral collection for Tranent Day Care Centre
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 4, 2019
