Archibald McFARLANE

Archibald McFARLANE Notice
McFARLANE
Archibald (Livingston)
The funeral of the late Archie McFarlane, who died peacefully, at home on October 9, 2019, aged 91 years, will be held in Brodies Livingston Funeral Home, 15 Fairbairn Road, Livingston, EH54 6TS, on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10 am, interment thereafter in Kingcavil Cemetery, Linlithgow, beside his beloved late wife, Joyce. Archie had no known family and friends, neighbours and those who knew him are respectfully invited to celebrate his long life.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 29, 2019
