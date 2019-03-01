Home

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Archibald (Archie) BAIN

Archibald (Archie) BAIN Notice
BAIN Archibald (Archie) (Inveraray / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Monday, February 25, 2019. Archie, beloved husband of the late Bridget, much loved dad of Archie, Sheila and Donald, loving grandad of Pauline, Andrew, Paul, Suzanne and Jamie and adored great-grandad of Sonny, Poppy and Mila. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Saturday, March 9, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given if desired in aid of Drylaw Rainbow Club.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 1, 2019
