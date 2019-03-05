Home

MACKINSON Anthony (Tony) (Port Seton)
Very peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Sunday, February 24, 2019, Tony, devoted husband and best friend of Lindsay "Lynn" (nee McLeod), proud and loving dad and papa to Tricia and his grandsons Jacob and Joshua, late of S&N, Hays and Andrew Black, member of Lodge Newbattle 1063 and OES No 53. A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, March 11, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired may be given after the service in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 5, 2019
