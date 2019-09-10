|
RUSSELL Annie (nee Young) (Musselburgh)
Peacefully, at Crookston Care Home on Monday, August 26, 2019, aged 95. Annie, much loved wife to the late George, loving mother to George and the late John, beloved mother-in-law to Christine and Susan, cherished sister to Margaret and Marlene, devoted nana to Jacqueline, Alan, Kevin and Laura and great-nana to Ben, Ilianna, Oliver and Adam. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium for a private committal.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 10, 2019