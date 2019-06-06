Home

Suddenly, but peacefully, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, Annie, beloved wife of the late Alex, loving mother of Keith, loved sister of John, much loved mother-in-law of Cath, doting granny of Michelle, Laura and Stephen, proud great-granny to Joe and Jess, she will be sadly missed by all her family, friends and neighbours. A funeral service will be held at Ratho Parish Church, on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11 am, followed by interment at Ratho Cemetery, at 11.45 am, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 6, 2019
