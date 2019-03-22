|
WATSON Annie Fleming
(nee Laing) (Bilston)
Peacefully, at Pine Villa Nursing Home, Loanhead, on March 18, 2019, her youngest granddaughter Amanda's birthday, Annie, dearly beloved wife of the late Willie, much loved mum of the late Ian, beloved grandmother of Lisa, Jacqueline, Gavin, Jamie and Amanda, beloved great-grandmother of Tylar, Jake, Annie, Olivia, Fraya, Zachary, Ross and Carter and beloved friend of Ann Spalding. Funeral service at Loanhead New Cemetery (Hunter Avenue), on Wednesday, March 27, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 22, 2019
