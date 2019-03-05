|
EDDINGTON Annie
(nee Common) (Leith)
Suddenly but peacefully, at home, on February 28, 2019, Annie, beloved wife of George, much loved mum to John, George and Fiona, beloved gran to Stephanie, Shannon, Louise and Violet. Funeral service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 12, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, a collection will be taken on retiral of the service,
in aid of St Columba's Hospice.
Enquiries to Scotmid: 0131 669 7401.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 5, 2019
