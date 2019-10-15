|
TAYLOR Annie Allan (nee Steele) (Bellevue)
Peacefully, at home, on October 9, 2019, (one week before her 100th birthday), beloved wife of the late David, much loved mum of Gordon and Moira, dear mother-in-law of Barbara and Peter, a loving grandma to Patricia, Corrine, Stuart, Iain and great-grandma to her 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, October 23, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 15, 2019