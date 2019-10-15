Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annie TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Allan (Steele) TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Annie Allan (Steele) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Annie Allan (nee Steele) (Bellevue)
Peacefully, at home, on October 9, 2019, (one week before her 100th birthday), beloved wife of the late David, much loved mum of Gordon and Moira, dear mother-in-law of Barbara and Peter, a loving grandma to Patricia, Corrine, Stuart, Iain and great-grandma to her 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, October 23, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.