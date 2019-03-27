Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30
Warriston Crematorium
Cloister Chapel
WHITE Anne (South Gyle)
At the Marie Curie Hospice, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, Anne, darling daughter of the late Mary and Bob, dearest granddaughter, much loved niece of Rab, Helen and her late aunties and uncles, caring cousin to all, especially Laura, very much loved and adored big cuz to Lisa and a special big cousin to Ellie and Emma. RIP.
Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, April 2, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given, if desired, in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 27, 2019
