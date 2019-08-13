|
REEVES Anne (nee Northcott) (Broomhouse)
Passed away peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. Anne, loving wife of Billy, devoted mother to Denise, Christopher, Scott, Lee, and Arlene, beloved sister to Jackie and Steve, cherished nana, nannie, great-nana, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to all. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, August 20, at 10 am, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 13, 2019