Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
13:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Anne (Muir) RATTIGAN

Anne (Muir) RATTIGAN Notice
RATTIGAN Anne (Muir) (Granton)
We are heartbroken that on June 4, 2019, Anne, passed away at St Columba's Hospice, surrounded by her dearest school friends and her devastated family. No words can describe the loss we feel without her. Beautiful Anne will live on in our memories as a loving mum, auntie, sister, daughter, niece, wife, friend and gaga. Anne's funeral will be at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, June 17, at 1 pm. Family flowers only please, however there will be a collection for St Columba's Hospice who cared for Anne with dignity and looked after her family in her final days.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 12, 2019
