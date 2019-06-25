|
PURCELL Anne (nee Boyd) (Loanhead)
Suddenly, but peacefully at home on Friday, June 14, 2019, Anne, dearly loved wife of the late Tommy, much loved mum of Gary and Tracey, loved gran to Jamie and Carl, sister to Maureen and a dear friend to many. Funeral service at Loanhead New Cemetery (Hunter Avenue), on Monday, July 1, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. There will be a retiral collection, if desired, after the service in aid of the Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 25, 2019
