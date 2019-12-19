|
PATON Anne (known as Anna) (nee Sweeney) (Moredun, Edinburgh)
Suddenly, at home, on Sunday, December 8, 2019, aged 66 years. Beloved mother of Laura, sister to Tony and Noreen. Sister-in-law to Teresa and beloved auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral service to be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at St John Vianney's RC Church at 9.30 am, thereafter to Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 11 am. All welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 19, 2019