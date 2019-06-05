|
|
|
LAWSON Anne Margaret McCaig (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on May 30, 2019, Anne, (former nurse at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital), beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Tracey and Carin and loving grandmother of Ethan, Innes, Aiyana and Maia and dear sister of Ian and loving mother-in-law to John. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, June 11, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be a retiring collection in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 5, 2019
