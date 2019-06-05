Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne LAWSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Margaret McCaig LAWSON

Notice Condolences

Anne Margaret McCaig LAWSON Notice
LAWSON Anne Margaret McCaig (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on May 30, 2019, Anne, (former nurse at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital), beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Tracey and Carin and loving grandmother of Ethan, Innes, Aiyana and Maia and dear sister of Ian and loving mother-in-law to John. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, June 11, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be a retiring collection in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.