HENDERSON Anne (Anna) (South Gyle)
Peacefully, passed away at St Columba's Hospice, on September 23, 2019. Beloved wife to David, much loved mother to Lorraine and mother-in-law to Martin, devoted nana to Stephen, Paul and Donna and nana-in-law to Alison and Jill. Great-nana to Luke, Calvin, Ben and Aaron. Funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 1, 2019