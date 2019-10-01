Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne (Anna) HENDERSON

Notice Condolences

Anne (Anna) HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON Anne (Anna) (South Gyle)
Peacefully, passed away at St Columba's Hospice, on September 23, 2019. Beloved wife to David, much loved mother to Lorraine and mother-in-law to Martin, devoted nana to Stephen, Paul and Donna and nana-in-law to Alison and Jill. Great-nana to Luke, Calvin, Ben and Aaron. Funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.