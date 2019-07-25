|
FALLON
Anne
(Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in the tender care of St Columba's Hospice, after a very long illness, which she fought with great courage. Anne, aged 46, dearly loved and cherished daughter of Ross and Maureen, loving sister to Julie and a much loved aunt of Abigail and Alexander. A Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at St Kentigern's RC Church, Parkgrove Avenue, at 10 am. Private cremation thereafter. Family flowers only, please. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 25, 2019