SMITH Ann (nee McIntosh) (Roslin)
Peacefully, after a short illness at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh on June 18, 2019. Ann, beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Angela and Steven, devoted granny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, auntie to all her nieces and nephews and sister to Rita.
A celebration of her life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Friday, June 28, at 3 pm. Family flowers only please, but wear a bright colour in Ann's memory. Donations may be given after the service to Ward 8 Endowment Fund at Western General Hospital. Friend to many, missed by all.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 26, 2019
