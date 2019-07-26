Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
14:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Ann (Ferry) BAKER

Ann (Ferry) BAKER Notice
BAKER Ann (nee Ferry) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home on Tuesday July 16, 2019, Ann, beloved wife of the late Fred, loving mum of Richard and Helen, much loved sister of Eddie, Nellie, Lena, Bridget and Pat and doting granny to Jessica, Rachel, Jonathan and Sean.
A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Friday, August 2, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please. Bright colours welcome at family's request.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 26, 2019
