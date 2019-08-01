Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
14:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
GROSSART Anita (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, surrounded by her family at St Columba's Hospice on July 25, 2019. Anita (nee Jamieson), aged 83 years. Beloved wife of Jimmy and a devoted mum of Steven, Shona and Keith and a much loved grandmother and mother-in-law. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Monday, August 5, 2019,
at 2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 1, 2019
