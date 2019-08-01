|
|
|
GROSSART Anita (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, surrounded by her family at St Columba's Hospice on July 25, 2019. Anita (nee Jamieson), aged 83 years. Beloved wife of Jimmy and a devoted mum of Steven, Shona and Keith and a much loved grandmother and mother-in-law. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Monday, August 5, 2019,
at 2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 1, 2019