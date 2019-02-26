|
LIVINGSTON Angela
(nee Stoodley) (Gilmerton / Gracemount)
Peacefully, at the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on February 19, 2019, Angela, dearly beloved wife of Donald, loving mum to Scott and David and much loved mother-in-law to Pauline and Donna and cherished granny to Rachel, Alexander and Dexter. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, March 4, at 10 am. Angela's family would like to invite friends and family to join them afterwards at the Northfield House Hotel to celebrate Angela's life. Family flowers only, please. Donations to Marie Curie are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 26, 2019
