FORREST Andy (Leith)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Andy, (former chief projectionist at Filmhouse). Beloved husband of Anne, much loved dad to Maeve, David and Steve, loving grandad to Erin, Ellie, Sean, Millie, Leo, Bonnie and Billy. Funeral Mass to be held at St Mary Star of the Sea, Constitution Street, Leith, on Thursday, July 4, at 12 noon, committal thereafter in Mount Vernon Cemetery, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 1, 2019