Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
12:00
St Mary Star of the Sea
Constitution Street
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
13:30
Mount Vernon Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Andy FORREST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andy FORREST

Notice Condolences

Andy FORREST Notice
FORREST Andy (Leith)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Andy, (former chief projectionist at Filmhouse). Beloved husband of Anne, much loved dad to Maeve, David and Steve, loving grandad to Erin, Ellie, Sean, Millie, Leo, Bonnie and Billy. Funeral Mass to be held at St Mary Star of the Sea, Constitution Street, Leith, on Thursday, July 4, at 12 noon, committal thereafter in Mount Vernon Cemetery, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.