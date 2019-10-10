Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00
St Philomena's RC Church
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00
West Lothian Crematorium
Andrew PETTIE

Andrew PETTIE Notice
PETTIE Andrew (Winchburgh)
Slipped away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Broxburn Nursing Home, on October 4, 2019. Husband of the late Margaret McLean, much loved dad, father-in-law, grandad, brother and uncle. Funeral service, to which all are welcome, will be held at St Philomena's RC Church, on Wednesday, October 16, at 10 am, thereafter to West Lothian Crematorium, for 11 am. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection for Broxburn Nursing Home and Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 10, 2019
