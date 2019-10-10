|
PETTIE Andrew (Winchburgh)
Slipped away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Broxburn Nursing Home, on October 4, 2019. Husband of the late Margaret McLean, much loved dad, father-in-law, grandad, brother and uncle. Funeral service, to which all are welcome, will be held at St Philomena's RC Church, on Wednesday, October 16, at 10 am, thereafter to West Lothian Crematorium, for 11 am. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection for Broxburn Nursing Home and Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 10, 2019