Andrew Leslie (Andy/Smigo) SMITH

Andrew Leslie (Andy/Smigo) SMITH Notice
SMITH Andrew Leslie (Andy / Smigo) (Corstorphine / Leith)
Electrician, aged 52, died suddenly but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on July 4, 2019. His parents Leslie and Cathie Smith, his partner Mhairi and the extended family, would like to invite all friends to a celebration of his life at Seafield Crematorium, at 10 am, on July 17, 2019. Dress code - "come as you are". No flowers please, instead a donation would be gratefully received at the ceremony, or online, to fund the purchase of chair beds for wards 207 and 205. https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andrew-leslie-smith.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 15, 2019
