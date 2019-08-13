|
|
|
BRYCE Andrew Donald (Portobello)
(Lodge St Clair 349)
Peacefully, in Western General Hospital, on August 6, 2019, Andrew, beloved husband of the late Frances, dearly loved dad to Tracey, loving grandad to Lara, great-grandad to Isla and Rohan and a much loved brother. Funeral service will be held at Portobello & Joppa Parish Church, Brunstane Road North, on Monday, August 19, at 1 pm, interment thereafter at Piershill Cemetery, Piersfield Terrace, at 2 pm, both to which all family and friends are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 13, 2019