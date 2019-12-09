Home

Robertson Anderina (Rena) Mary Hardie (Stockbridge)
Peacefully, at home, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, aged 90, Rena, beloved wife of Norman, loving mum of Ian and Caroline, mother-in-law of Val and Billy and cherished gran and great-gran to the rest of the family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A funeral service will be held at Comely Bank Cemetery, on Thursday, December 19, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 9, 2019
