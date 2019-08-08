|
|
|
BROWN Allister Valentine (Craigmillar/ Craigour/ Newcraighall)
Suddenly, but peacefully passed away at Western General Hospital on August 3, 2019. Beloved husband to Liz, loving son of Peggy, brother to Audrey, Elaine and David, much loved uncle, brother-in-law, son-in-law and friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations to Fight Against Cancer Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 8, 2019