DEMPSTER Allan (Demo) (Magdalene/Restalrig)
Suddenly, at home, after a short illness, on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Allan, much loved husband and best friend of Maureen, beloved son of the late Allan and Ellen, dad to Dione, father-in-law, grandad, nephew, cousin, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, July 24, at 2 pm, all welcome. Family flowers only, please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 19, 2019