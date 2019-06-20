Home

ROSS Alistair Orr (Stockbridge / Willowbrae / Musselburgh)
Peacefully, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, Alistair, beloved husband of the late Ella and dearly loved dad of Ken and Audrey, beloved partner of Phyllis, dear father-in-law, grandad and uncle. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Wednesday, June 26, at
1.30 pm, to which all are welcome.
No flowers please, donations, if desired, can be made at the service in support of cancer charities.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 20, 2019
