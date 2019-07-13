|
WILLIAMS Alick (Blairgowrie / Currie)
Suddenly, while on holiday in France, on Friday, June 21, 2019, Alick, of Blairgowrie (formerly of Currie), a much loved husband of Helen, a loving dad to Kirstie, a dearly loved brother of Heather and Sean and a good friend to many. Funeral service in Perth Crematorium, on Wednesday, July 17, at 4 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. No flowers please. Bright coloured clothing may be worn, if desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 13, 2019