Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
13:00
Seafield Crematorium
Alice TARREL

Alice TARREL Notice
TARREL Alice (Granton / Muirhouse)
Suddenly at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on February 9, 2019, Alice, a much loved mum to Elaine and Michael, nana to Emma and mum-in-law to Jim and Elizabeth. Alice will be very sadly missed. The funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, February 18, at 1 pm, to which all are respectfully Invited. You are respectfully requested to wear something blue in memory of Alice. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection in lieu of flowers.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 14, 2019
