Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Alice (Strachan) ROSS

Alice (Strachan) ROSS Notice
ROSS Alice (nee Strachan) (Trinity)
Peacefully, at the Royal Blind, Braeside House, on July 28, 2019, Alice, aged 94. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy (Earl Haig Gardens). Dearly loved mum of James and Ronald, mother-in-law to Isabel and Elaine. Adored and loving gran to Colin, David and Mark, great-gran to Finn, Isla and Mikayla. A celebration of Alice's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, August 24, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, donations can be made at the service in support of the Macular Society.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 15, 2019
