Mitchell Alice
(née MacKay)
(The Jewel) Peacefully, at home, on Friday, March 1, 2019, aged 87 years, Alice. Adored wife of 65 years to George (Mickey), an admired and loving mother and mother-in-law of Mary and Joe, Brenda and Joe, and Eric and sister of the late Alex also a cherished granny and great-gran. A cremation will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, March 11, at 4 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. A wake will follow at The Jewel Miners Club. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support, a collection box will be available on the day. Any further enquiries please contact Barclays Funeral Directors, 147-153 Great Junction Street, Edinburgh, EH6 5LG. Tel 0131 553 6818.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 6, 2019
