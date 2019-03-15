Home

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
13:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Alice (formerly Paterson) BANKS

BANKS Alice (formerly Paterson) (Burnbrae)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Alice, much loved wife of Stevie, loving mum of Russell and Fraser, cherished step mum to Melanie and Julia, adored sister and aunt to the family. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, March 22, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 15, 2019
