Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
14:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexandrina THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexandrina (Ina) THOMSON

Notice Condolences

Alexandrina (Ina) THOMSON Notice
THOMSON Alexandrina (Ina) (Arniston)
Peacefully, with her family beside her, at Newbyres Village Care Home, on October 25, 2019, in her 99th year. Ina, beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mum to Eileen, Wilma and Carolyn, devoted gran, great-gran and great-great-gran and loving mother-in-law to Jim, John and Brian. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, November 4, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken on behalf of Arthritis Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -