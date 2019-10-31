|
THOMSON Alexandrina (Ina) (Arniston)
Peacefully, with her family beside her, at Newbyres Village Care Home, on October 25, 2019, in her 99th year. Ina, beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mum to Eileen, Wilma and Carolyn, devoted gran, great-gran and great-great-gran and loving mother-in-law to Jim, John and Brian. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, November 4, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken on behalf of Arthritis Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 31, 2019