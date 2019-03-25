Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00
Seafield Crematorium
Alexandra Theresa Stevenson (Cook) GRAY

Alexandra Theresa Stevenson (Cook) GRAY
GRAY Alexandra Theresa Stevenson
(nee Cook) (Tranent)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Monday, March 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, Theresa, darling wife of Dougie for 61 years, devoted mum to Adam, Dougs and Donna, special mother-in-law to James, treasured gran (GG) to her cherished grandchildren and a wonderful great-gran (GGG) to her much loved great-grandchildren. A celebration of Theresa's life will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Saturday, March 30, at 10 am. A bus will be in attendance from Tranent Police Station at 9.20 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 25, 2019
