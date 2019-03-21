|
|
|
SUTHERLAND Alexander (Sandy) (Edinburgh)
Bravely, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, Sandy, passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of John, Paul, Jason and the late Angela and Michael, father-in-law to Fiona and Lana, loving grandad to Jade and Tyler and a much loved brother and uncle to the family. Service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, March 28, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. At family's request please wear something bright.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 21, 2019
