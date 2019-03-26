|
RAMSAY Alexander (Wallyford)
Annie (Angie), Peter, Sandra and Fiona would like to thank all family and friends for the cards, flowers and phones calls received during their sad loss of Alex. We would like to thank all the staff at Ward 207, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh. Also thanks to Rev Glendon Macaulay for the lovely service and to everyone who attended the church and were present at Inveresk Cemetery.
Heaven has gained an angel.......ours.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 26, 2019
