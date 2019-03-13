Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander RAMSAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander (Alex) RAMSAY

Notice Condolences

Alexander (Alex) RAMSAY Notice
RAMSAY Alexander (Alex) (Musselburgh / Wallyford)
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at The Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Alex, darling husband to Annie (Anjie), much loved and adored dad of Peter, Sandra and Fiona, special father-in-law to Anne, Harry and Rob, a very proud and devoted grunda to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral service will take place at St Clement's Parish Church, on Wednesday, March 20, at 10 am, interment thereafter at Inveresk Cemetery, at approximately
11 am. All welcome.
A true, true gentleman who will be very sadly missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.