RAMSAY Alexander (Alex) (Musselburgh / Wallyford)
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at The Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Alex, darling husband to Annie (Anjie), much loved and adored dad of Peter, Sandra and Fiona, special father-in-law to Anne, Harry and Rob, a very proud and devoted grunda to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral service will take place at St Clement's Parish Church, on Wednesday, March 20, at 10 am, interment thereafter at Inveresk Cemetery, at approximately
11 am. All welcome.
A true, true gentleman who will be very sadly missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 13, 2019
