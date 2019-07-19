Home

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
14:00
Seafield Crematorium
Alexander (Alec) PHILP

PHILP Alexander (Alec) (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, Alec (formerly Janitor of Prestonpans Primary School), beloved husband of Grace, much loved dad of Lynne and father-in-law to Rod, cherished papa to Ellis, Carys and Harry, dearly loved brother of John, and a dear uncle and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, July 25, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired may be given after the service in aid of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 19, 2019
