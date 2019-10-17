|
|
|
COCKBURN Alexander Morton (Peebles / Bonnyrigg)
Passed away peacefully, on October 4, 2019, after a long illness borne bravely. Dearly loved husband of Hazel, proud father of Caroline and Scott, adored grandfather to Shannon and Liam. Service in Selkirk Parish Church on Tuesday, October 22, at 12.30 pm, followed by burial in Shawfield Cemetery, Selkirk at 1.15 pm. All friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 17, 2019