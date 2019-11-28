Home

Alexander (Alex) MOORE

Alexander (Alex) MOORE Notice
MOORE Alexander (Alex) (Leith)
Suddenly, but peacefully at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, Alex, beloved husband of Diane, much loved dad to Richard, Brian, Jamie, Cherie and Elisa, a loving papa to all his gran-bairns. Funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, December 6, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Donations can be made, if desired, on retiral of service in aid of the COPD Unit, Ward 204, Celtic or green colours preferred. Enquiries to Scotmid, Tel:0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 28, 2019
