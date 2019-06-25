|
|
|
McTAGGART
Alexander (Tags) (Port Seton / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Crookston Care Home, on Monday, June 17, 2019, Alexander, dear husband of the late Maryanne, much loved dad of Sandy and Elizabeth, devoted and cherished papa to Gemma, Dionne, Samuel, Tom, Claire and Maggie, hero and fantastic great papa to Lucy and Lyarra, and a great friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Cockenzie and Port Seton old Parish Church on Thursday, July 4, at 10 am, thereafter to Prestonpans Cemetery, for approximately 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired may be given after the service in aid of Erskine House.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 25, 2019
Read More