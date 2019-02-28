|
McKENZIE Alexander (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Monday, February 25, 2019, under the excellent care of staff, at Liberton Hospital, Alex, aged 89 years, beloved husband of Margaret (Pam), much loved dad of Alex and Frances, loving grandad of Ian and Helen, treasured great-grandad of Struan and Harry.
Sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10 am. Family flowers only. A retiral collection in lieu, in aid of
Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2019
