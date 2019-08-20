Home

GRAHAM Alexander Mathew (Grangemouth / Musselburgh)
Peacefully, at Spring Gardens Care Home, Portobello on August 12, 2019. Alex, beloved husband to the late Betty, dad to Ian and Gordon, father-in-law to Janice, grandfather to Antonia, step-dad to Betty and step-father-in-law to Jimmy, sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Seafield Crematorium on Monday, August 26, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 20, 2019
